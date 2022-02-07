Visakhapatnam

CCRB Inspector Prasada Rao placed under suspension in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam Commissioner of Police Manish Kumar Sinha suspended City Crime Records Bureau (CCRB) Inspector of Police B.V.G. Prasada Rao over allegations of taking bribe from gamblers. He issued orders for his suspension with immediate effect on February 6 night.

The Inspector has been allegedly taking a bribe of ₹1.50 lakh a month since last four months from several gamblers, assuring them that he will manage the local police for organising gambling at a private resort in Annavaram village in Bheemunipatnam area. Mr. Sinha also ordered the Inspector not to leave Visakhapatnam without prior permission.

On January 30, Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) officials busted a gambling racket at a resort in Annavaram village. The officials had arrested 22 persons for allegedly playing cards by betting money and had seized around ₹5.40 lakh. The sleuths recovered 300 coins which were used in place of money by the gamblers.

The case was transferred to Bheemili Police, who conducted further investigation where the facts of CCRB Inspector’s involvement was discovered.


