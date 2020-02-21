CCMB plans strategies for glaucoma treatment

VISAKHAPATNAM

Researchers’ Day organised at GITAM on the eve of Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Jayanti

The Centre for Cellular & Molecular Biology (CCMB) is designing strategies for the treatment of glaucoma, Chief Scientist Ghanshyam Swarup said on Thursday.

Mr. Swarup, attending the Researchers’ Day celebrations at GITAM (deemed to be university), said around 70 million people around the world were suffering from glaucoma.

The celebrations were organised by the institute on the eve of Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Jayanti. Unlike cataract, loss of vision caused by glaucoma cannot be cured by therapeutic intervention, said Mr. Swarup, a recipient of Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar prize in 1996 for his work in molecular biology. K.R. Prasad, a scientist from the IIS presented his research work. .

GITAM Vice-Chancellor K. Sivaramakrishna later felicitated the two scientists.