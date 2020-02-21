CCMB plans strategies for glaucoma treatment

The Centre for Cellular & Molecular Biology (CCMB) is designing strategies for the treatment of glaucoma, Chief Scientist Ghanshyam Swarup said on Thursday.
Mr. Swarup, attending the Researchers’ Day celebrations at GITAM (deemed to be university), said around 70 million people around the world were suffering from glaucoma.
The celebrations were organised by the institute on the eve of Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Jayanti. Unlike cataract, loss of vision caused by glaucoma cannot be cured by therapeutic intervention, said Mr. Swarup, a recipient of Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar prize in 1996 for his work in molecular biology. K.R. Prasad, a scientist from the IIS presented his research work. .
GITAM Vice-Chancellor K. Sivaramakrishna later felicitated the two scientists.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.