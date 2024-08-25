CCLA urged to include names of tribals from V. Madugula mandal in Webland records

Former Secretary to the Union Government, E.A.S. Sarma has written to the Chief Commissioner Of Land Administration (CCLA) G. Jayalakshmi on Sunday, requesting her to include the names of all tribal people from the V. Madugula mandal in the computerised Webland village records.

ADVERTISEMENT

Enclosing a representation on behalf of the families belonging to SC/STs and other marginal communities, who were given D-Patta lands in Vooralova village in V. Madugula mandal of Anakapalli district, Mr. Sarma said that the Anakapalli Joint Collector M. Jahnavi had submitted a detailed report on the issue to the CCLA’s Office in January this year.

The former bureaucrat appealed to the CCLA to entrust the responsibility of getting the necessary entries reflected on the Webland records to a senior official, to enable the tribal people to reap the benefits under different government welfare schemes.

The Anakapalli JC had recommended in her report that tribal villagers belonging to the following four villages, Vooralova Hill, Nagallakonda Hill, Koppukondamma Hill and Addukonda Hill, be included in the records.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.