CCLA urged to include names of tribals from V. Madugula mandal in Webland records

Published - August 25, 2024 10:22 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

E.A.S. Sarma submits a representation on behalf of families belonging to marginal communities, who were given D-Patta lands in Vooralova village

The Hindu Bureau

Former Secretary to the Union Government, E.A.S. Sarma has written to the Chief Commissioner Of Land Administration (CCLA) G. Jayalakshmi on Sunday, requesting her to include the names of all tribal people from the V. Madugula mandal in the computerised Webland village records.

Enclosing a representation on behalf of the families belonging to SC/STs and other marginal communities, who were given D-Patta lands in Vooralova village in V. Madugula mandal of Anakapalli district, Mr. Sarma said that the Anakapalli Joint Collector M. Jahnavi had submitted a detailed report on the issue to the CCLA’s Office in January this year.

The former bureaucrat appealed to the CCLA to entrust the responsibility of getting the necessary entries reflected on the Webland records to a senior official, to enable the tribal people to reap the benefits under different government welfare schemes.

The Anakapalli JC had recommended in her report that tribal villagers belonging to the following four villages, Vooralova Hill, Nagallakonda Hill, Koppukondamma Hill and Addukonda Hill, be included in the records.

