CBRN medical management centre to be set up at VIMS in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam is one among the 10 places in India identified for the establishment of this centre

Published - August 24, 2024 07:15 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A joint Centre-State team will inspect the sites identified for a secondary-level Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) medical management centre at the Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) in Visakhapatnam and at the Health Emergency Operation Centre (HEOC) at Managalagiri.

The team will conduct a final inspection of the sites on August 28 and 29. Visakhapatnam is one among the 10 places in India identified for the setting up of secondary-level CBRN medical management centres under the Central Sector Scheme (CSS) — Health Sector Disaster Preparedness and Response (HSDPR).

“This centre will be useful for the effective treatment of injured persons in case of industrial accidents, which are rampant now” said K. Rambabu, Director of VIMS.

