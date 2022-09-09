CBI registers disproportionate assets case against Plant Protection Officer in Visakhapatnam

ADVERTISEMENT

Officials from CBI, Visakhapatnam have registered a disproportionate assets case against Plant Protection Officer, Plant Quarantine Station, Visakhapatnam, Padam Singh, for allegedly amassing wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income. According to ACB officials, during the period between December 2,2020 and July 15, 2022, Padam Singh had acquired movable and immovable assets, worth around ₹1.90 crore, which are disproportionate to his known source of income, which is about 1,704% of his income during the period.