CBI files DA case against engineer in A.P.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has booked cases against Komaragiri Sri Rama Someswara Rao, assistant engineer of MES, currently working in the office of Chief Engineer, Navy, Visakhapatnam, under the relevant sections for allegedly amassing assets disproportionate to the known sources of his income, on Wednesday.

The CBI also registered cases against his wife K. Padmavathi.

As per the FIR, the accused engineer has amassed wealth to the tune of ₹89.12 lakh, which is disproportionate to his income. He reportedly amassed the wealth between 2011 and 2019.