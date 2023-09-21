CBI books KV Waltair former principal for ‘lapses’ in admission

September 21, 2023 11:33 pm | Updated 11:33 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has booked former principal of Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV), Waltair, S. Sreenivasa Raja on charges of admitting 193 ineligible students in two academic years on the basis of fake service certificates of their parents, purportedly issued by various Central government departments by taking bribes, according to sources here on Thursday.

The CBI is learnt to have registered two FIRs against the former principal for admitting 124 ineligible students during 2022-23 academic year and 69 students in 2021-22 academic year.

The former principal allegedly conspired with the parents of the students for money, and made financial transactions in UPI mode, the FIRs said. The irregularities were detected during a surprise check on the school in May this year.

