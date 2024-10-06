CBI arrests Customs official and representative of cargo company in bribery case in Kakinada

Officials from the CBI, Visakhapatnam Branch, caught Superintendent, Customs House, Kakinada Port, Y. Srinivasu, for demanding and accepting bribe from a person named P. Bharat Kumar, representative of M/s Chandra Bulk Cargo Services Private Limited, Kakinada. Both the persons were intercepted while the alleged transaction was taking place and seized ₹3.18 lakh from them.

ADVERTISEMENT

The officials registered a case against both Y. Srinivasu and P. Bharat Kumar.

During the course of investigation of the case, based on confession of the accused, the CBI conducted searches and seized ₹22.74 lakh from a Customs official at Secunderabad railway station and ₹5 lakh seized from other Customs officers. Searches were conducted at the residential and office premises of the accused and incriminating documents were seized.

Both of them were arrested. The case investigation is under progress.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.