CBI arrests Customs official and representative of cargo company in bribery case in Kakinada

Published - October 06, 2024 08:45 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Officials from the CBI, Visakhapatnam Branch, caught Superintendent, Customs House, Kakinada Port, Y. Srinivasu, for demanding and accepting bribe from a person named P. Bharat Kumar, representative of M/s Chandra Bulk Cargo Services Private Limited, Kakinada. Both the persons were intercepted while the alleged transaction was taking place and seized ₹3.18 lakh from them.

The officials registered a case against both Y. Srinivasu and P. Bharat Kumar.

During the course of investigation of the case, based on confession of the accused, the CBI conducted searches and seized ₹22.74 lakh from a Customs official at Secunderabad railway station and ₹5 lakh seized from other Customs officers. Searches were conducted at the residential and office premises of the accused and incriminating documents were seized.

Both of them were arrested. The case investigation is under progress.

