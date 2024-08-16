CBDT Member inaugurates new Income Tax quarters in Visakhapatnam

The newly-constructed Income Tax quarters were inaugurated by Pravin Kumar, Member (Income Tax & Revenue), Central Board of Direct Taxes, New Delhi, in the presence of Mitali Madhusmita, Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, Andhra Pradesh & Telangana, and Asit Kumar Mohapatra, Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, Visakhapatnam, at Sagar Nagar here on Friday.

The residential quarters comprises eight type-IV units and five type-V units, close to Sagar Nagar Beach Road. These quarters will be allotted to senior officers of the department. The construction was done by the Central Public Works Department.

Addressing the gathering Mr. Pravin Kumar said that the Union government was according top priority to provide better working environment by constructing own office buildings and residential quarters for the officials. The construction commenced in March 2022, with an estimated cost of ₹10 crore. He appealed to all the officers of the department to utilise the new facility.

Ms. Madhusmita briefed about the various ongoing and completed infrastructural development projects in the States of A.P. and Telangana. She said that Visakhapatnam was the biggest station after Hyderabad in the region of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, having adequate infrastructure facilities.

Mr Asit Kumar Mohapatra in his welcome address apprised the gathering about various infrastructural projects like renovation of all the existing residential quarters, office buildings, guest houses, taken up and completed in the last three years in Visakhapatnam.

The guests planted saplings to mark the occasion.