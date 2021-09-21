CB-CID takes up doctor’s death case

Doctor Shyamala was found dead in a canal at Tallapalem on August 4, 2020

The Crime Branch-Crime Investigation Department (CB-CID) has taken up the investigation concerning the death of Dr. Shyamala (32), whose body was found in a canal at Tallapalem in Kasimkota mandal of Visakhapatnam district on August 4, 2020.

“After waiting for almost 14 months and not getting any positive response from the local police, we approached the Additional Director General of CB-CID P.V. Sunil Kumar, at Amravati last week,” said Mr. Swami Naidu, husband of the deceased.

“After giving us a patient hearing, Mr. Sunil Kumar had referred the case to the Additional SP of CB-CID, Visakhapatnam, for further investigation and we are happy that we might soon see a logical conclusion to the case,” Mr. Swami Naidu said

As part of the investigation, it is learnt that the sleuths of the department had visited the spot where the body was found, the Kasimkota Police Station, where the case was registered and also met the family members to ascertain more details and have collected the relevant data, over the last two days.

Since beginning, the family members of Dr. Shyamala have been hinting at foul play and they allege that the local police was not cooperative.

Pointing a finger towards departmental issues, Mr. Swami Naidu said, “The case was concluded as suicide, when there was no reason or motive for such an act. My wife in her personal diary had mentioned of harassment in the department and we have handed over the diary to the police. But no action was taken, now we are banking on the CB-CID investigation.”

He said that circumstantial evidences were misrepresented in the case file. The water level was shown as four feet, when it was actually just about one-and-a-half-foot. They mentioned about froth ejection out of her mouth, but there was none and even the post-mortem report had suggested that there was no intake of any poison, he said.

Moreover, when the body was removed from the crime scene, no dog squad or CLUES team were pressed into service, Mr. Swami Naidu said.

Dr. Shyamala was working as medical officer at Rajenderpalem Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Koyyuru mandal and she had reportedly indicated of financial irregularities in the department to her family members.

Earlier, BJP MLC P.V.N. Madhav had also hinted towards some foul play and had demanded an investigation by the CBI or the CB-CID.