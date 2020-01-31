Cavaliers Cricket Clubwins The Hindu FIC trophy

Cavaliers Cricket Club won the 23rd edition of The Hindu (FIC) - Arcelor Mittal Nippon Steel India trophy, by defeating the Gajuwaka Greens, on Thursday.

Speaking at the valedictory of the tournament at VPT stadium here, Andhra University former Rector A. Prasanna Kumar said cricket is a great leveller and it builds up team spirit. Congratulating the winning and the runners-up teams, he urged the young cricketers to take the game to a new height.

Visakhapatnam District Cricket Association secretary K. Parthasarathi, while giving a report on the tournament, said 16 teams including teams from Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and East Godavari districts participated in the tournament and for the first time, about nine centuries by different players were recorded since the tournament began over two decades ago. In a high-scoring match between the Cavaliers and East Godavari team, five centuries were hit by the players from both the sides, he added.

The Cavaliers Cricket Club was presented with the rolling sliver trophy, a permanent cup and a cash award of ₹10,000, while the Gajuwaka Greens received a permanent cup and cash award ₹5,000.

D.S. Varma of ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India, the vice-president of VDCA, appreciated The Hindu for organising the tournament for the last 23 years. VDCA officials including J.K. Raju, D. Sanjeev, A.P. Naidu and Bhogendra Babu were present.