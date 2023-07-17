Cashless payment system launched at 15 checkposts in Andhra Pradesh to curb graft

July 17, 2023 10:33 pm | Updated 10:34 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Based on the direction of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, the State Transport department has introduced cashless payment system at its 15 checkposts to curb corruption and ensure efficient movement of vehicles.

Thirteen of them are at inter-State border points with Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Telangana. They are Ichchapuram, Panchalingala, Penukonda, Sunnipeta, Jeelugumilli, Thiruvuru, Garikapadu, Palamaneru, Tada, BV Palem, Naraharipeta, Renigunta, Dachepalli, Bendapudi and Macharla. The remaining two checkposts are at Thetagunta and Renigunta within in the State.

Cash transactions are not allowed at the designated checkposts. Vehicle operators including drivers should go through https://aprtacitizen.epragathi.org or use QR code to transact for any service like temporary permit and voluntary tax. Owner or operator of the vehicles from other States can make online application for Entry Permits through any computer system at their own places or at any online centres or even on smartphone, before entering Andhra Pradesh. Payment can be made online through netbanking, debit or credit cards, or using the QR code available at the checkposts.

The new system involves collection of voluntary motor vehicle tax and temporary permits from vehicles entering the State for a short period of time. Issuance of temporary and special permit to other State vehicles to ply within Andhra Pradesh.

According to the transport officials, the average truck speed on highways is currently 30 to 35 kmph due to various hindrances like transport checkposts. In the country, on an average, a vehicle takes about a day to cover 360 km, while in developed countries the average distance a vehicle travels in a day ranges from 1,000 km to 1,200 km. Moreover, the average transport cost in the country is 30% higher than that in developed countries.

The State Transport Commissioner Manish Kumar Sinha said that the new system would enable efficient movement of vehicles. Stopping at each transit checkpost involves cost and time and leads to major traffic congestion, resulting in delays, slow movement of freight and passenger vehicle, and consequently high cost of transportation and pollution.

“Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s aim of corruption-free administration is the objective behind introduction of the cashless system. This will not only check the traffic congestion at the checkposts, but also reduce corruption without any loss of revenue to the government,” Mr. Sinha told The Hindu.