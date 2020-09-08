VisakhapatnamVISAKHAPATNAM 08 September 2020 22:59 IST
Cash stolen from house
An unidentified miscreant allegedly gained entry into a house and made good with about ₹18,000 cash at Marripalem VUDA layout in Visakhapatnam in the early hours of Monday. He allegedly attempted to commit theft in a few more houses.
According to Inspector of Crimes (Kancharapalem), Satyanarayana, the incident reportedly occurred when the inmates were sleeping in the house.
