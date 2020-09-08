Visakhapatnam

Cash stolen from house

Staff Reporter VISAKHAPATNAM 08 September 2020 22:59 IST
Updated: 08 September 2020 22:59 IST

An unidentified miscreant allegedly gained entry into a house and made good with about ₹18,000 cash at Marripalem VUDA layout in Visakhapatnam in the early hours of Monday. He allegedly attempted to commit theft in a few more houses.

According to Inspector of Crimes (Kancharapalem), Satyanarayana, the incident reportedly occurred when the inmates were sleeping in the house.

Advertising
Advertising
Comments
More In Visakhapatnam
Visakhapatnam
Read more...