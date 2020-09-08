Visakhapatnam

Cash stolen from house

An unidentified miscreant allegedly gained entry into a house and made good with about ₹18,000 cash at Marripalem VUDA layout in Visakhapatnam in the early hours of Monday. He allegedly attempted to commit theft in a few more houses.

According to Inspector of Crimes (Kancharapalem), Satyanarayana, the incident reportedly occurred when the inmates were sleeping in the house.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 8, 2020 10:59:45 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/cash-stolen-from-house/article32555582.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story