Cases registered against Sai Priya and her ‘lover’ in Visakhapatnam

The III Town police have registered cases against Sai Priya (21) from NAD Junction in Visakhapatnam and her alleged lover Ravi Teja, who had gone missing from RK Beach on July 25 and later appeared in Bengaluru.

In a release on Sunday, the city police said that cases were booked following court orders for wasting resources and valuable time of the police and Indian Coast Guard, which had deployed teams of personnel for search operation for about 48 hours. The police also said that the duo had also caused mental agony to her husband by not informing him about her whereabouts.