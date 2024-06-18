GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Cases foisted upon TDP workers will be lifted within 100 days, says the party Andhra Pradesh president Palla Srinivasa Rao

‘I will ensure that nominated posts are given to the eligible persons and also coordinate with the BJP and the JSP activists’

Published - June 18, 2024 06:26 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Visakhapatnam East MLA-elect Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu greeting the State TDP president Palla Srinivasa Rao at the party office in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.

Visakhapatnam East MLA-elect Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu greeting the State TDP president Palla Srinivasa Rao at the party office in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

President of Andhra Pradesh Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Palla Srinivasa Rao on Tuesday said that that he would take appropriate steps to remove bindover and FIR-stage cases foisted upon the TDP activists by the then YSRCP government due to political vendetta, within 100 days. He also promised the party workers that those cases which are in the court of law will also be addressed.

After being appointed as the State president of the TDP, the Gajuwaka MLA-elect Palla Srinivasa Rao visited the party office in Visakhapatnam. He had been working as the party Visakhapatnam Parliamentary Constituency president in the last five years. He was given a rousing reception by the TDP supporters, workers and party leaders. Visakhapatnam MP-elect M. Sribharat, MLA-elect Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu and other leaders greeted him at the office.

Addressing the media, Mr. Palla Srinivasa Rao said that he was privileged and honoured to be the president of a party which was found by stalwart like N.T. Rama Rao. Thanking TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu and general secretary Nara Lokesh for considering him for the role, he said that he would put all efforts to bridge the gap between the party and the cadre. He also stated that his appointment as TDP State president also reflects Mr. Naidu’s priority to the leaders from the North Andhra region.

“Though many leaders are waiting for the opportunity, Mr. Naidu had given me the chance believing my strength. I would work hard to meet his expectations,” he said.

Promising priority to the party workers, Mr. Palla Srinivasa Rao also said that he would ensure that nominated posts were given to the eligible persons. The MLA-elect also said that he would also coordinate with the supporters of the Jana Sena Party (JSP) as well as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and work for overall good.

He said that the party workers have been the strength for the TDP and they have undergone massive struggle during the YSRCP rule. During the last five years, the YSRCP government had deliberately booked many cases against the party workers due to political vendetta. In Visakhapatnam alone, over 3,000 party workers were binded-over, while FIRs were registered against many, he alleged.

