Cases filed against two Visakhapatnam restaurants for storing stale food

Visakhapatnam District Assistant Food Control Officer G.V. Apparao said on Monday that cases were registered against two food restaurants for storing stale food here.

During their routine inspection of eateries based on feedback and complaints from the public, a restaurant named ‘Innocent Bachelor’ on the Old Jail Road, and ‘Green Valley Resto Cafe’ at Ram Nagar, were inspected, Mr. Rao said in an official statement here on Monday.

The food inspection team found about 10 kg of stale food items like chicken and masala paste worth over ₹10,000.