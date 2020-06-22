Cases booked over sale of spurious liquor

VISAKHAPATNAM

22 June 2020 23:14 IST

Supervisor, salesmen and watchman taken into custody

The Special Task Force Excise sleuths booked two cases and initiated action against supervisor, salesmen and watchman in separate cases of spurious liquor and defence liquor bottles in the district.

The supervisor and the salesmen of a government retail outlet (code No. 3430) near the Highway at Tagarapuvalasa mixed cheap liquor, priced at ₹180 with a brand costing ₹1,500 and selling the mix at ₹2,580. The excise sleuths took the supervisor and salesmen of the outlet and the watchman of another outlet into custody and were suspended from service. In a separate case, a man was taken into custody for being in possession of four defence liquor bottles near the retail liquor outlet (03391) during the closing time of the shop. The accused was taken into custody and handed over to the enforcement wing for further investigation. The excise sleuths are keeping a special vigil at the shop.

Advertising

Advertising

The services of salesman Shyam Kumar of the Kothapalem retail outlet (3392) were terminated following complaints that he was hoarding stocks.

Nodal Prohibition and Excise Superintendent B. Srinivasulu said in a statement that a toll free No. 98665 50671 has been opened to attend to complaints from the public on irregularities at the retail liquor outlets in the district. Any person having complaints over sale at more than MRP, sale of spurious liquor and sale after closure hours can lodge a complaint by dialling the toll-free number.