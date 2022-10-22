Cases booked against us relating to attack at Visakhapatnam airport were baseless, say Jana Sena Party leaders

‘We were present at the airport but were inside the VIP lounge when the incident had taken place outside the terminal building’

The cases booked against us, including those under the IPC Section 307, were baseless as we were not present at the scene, where the Jana Sena Party (JSP) cadres had allegedly attacked the YSR Congress Party Ministers and leaders at the Visakhapatnam airport on October 15, said JSP general secretaries T. Sivasankar and Bolisetty Satyanarayana.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, a day after the AP High Court had passed an order that cases cannot be booked against them, Mr. Sivasanakar pointed out that all the nine leaders including him and Mr. Satyanarayana, were present at the airport but were inside the VIP lounge when the incident had taken place outside the terminal building.

“We had gone to receive our leader Mr. Pawan Kalyan and were inside the lounge, so we being involved in the fracas is ruled out. Moreover, even IPC 326 is also ruled out, as no one was grievously hurt. Moreover, it was one of our party leaders, Dr. B. Raghu, who was present and against whom the cases were also booked, was the first to give the man who received simple injuries the initial first aid,” he said.

A district court had scaled down the Section from 307 to 326.

According to him, the State Government had foisted the cases only to disturb the three-day meeting schedule of Mr. Pawan Kalyan.

It is an attempt to cover up their failures and to squash any form of dissent, which is a wrong thing to do in a democratic set up. Freedom of expression is guaranteed in our Constitution and the State Government has no right to subdue it by using police force, he said.

‘We will take legal action’

Mr. Sivasankar says that efforts are on to book cases against the officials who have booked cases against them. “IPC 307 deals with ‘attempt to murder’ and we cannot let officials tarnish our image by making us look like murderers. I am a former bureaucrat and have trained over 150 Group I officers, who are today in notable positions. I am aware of sections and we are taking the appropriate legal action against all the officers, including filing defamation cases,” he said.

Mr. Satyanarayana pointed out that a few of the JSP activists may have been provoked by Minster R.K. Roja, as her gesticulation towards the supporters of JSP was inappropriate and unparliamentary.

Section 30

Clarifying on the violation of Section 30 under the Police Act, Mr. Sivasankar said, “We understand that Section 30 was in force from October 1 to 30. If that be the case, then how did the authorities concerned give permission for the YSR Congress Party’s ‘Visakha Garjana’ on the same day. Moreover, we had taken permission about 10 days ago and had also submitted the ‘rally route map’. Since the authorities concerned did not object to it nor did they communicate anything, it was deemed to understand that we have the permission for the rally. Moreover, the participants in our rally were spontaneous and not filled with arranged people,” he said.

Mr. Pawan Kalyan is here for change and development of the State, but the YSRCP is into vengeful politics and creating animosity between regions, alleged Mr. Satyanarayana.

Meanwhile, all the nine leaders who were in remand from October 16, were released on Saturday evening, after obtaining bail from the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday.