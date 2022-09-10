Cases booked against several spas in Visakhapatnam on charge of flouting norms

ADVERTISEMENT

The city police booked cases against several spas and massage centres located under III Town Police for allegedly flouting norms here on Saturday. According to police, some of the centre owners have been running without required permissions, while a few have installed doors and are going for cross-gender massage. The police have booked cases under relevant sections including Shops and Establishments Act and Immoral Trafficking Act. The police have also issued warning that people, who run spas without proper licences, will be booked as per law.