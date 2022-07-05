Cases booked against a Metropolitan Magistrate and Sub-Inspector in attempt to murder case in Visakhapatnam

Two persons, including a constable, were already arrested in the case

Further to the arrest of two persons, including a police constable, in an attempt to muder case, cases have been booked against a Judge of a Junior Civil Judge Court and Metropolitan Magistrate and a Sub-Inspector of the city police.

The police have booked cases under IPC Section 307 for attempt to murder and other relevant IPC Sections.

According to the police, both are said to be sisters and were allegedly involved in the attempt to murder case, in which Pramod, who is working as a constable, and one Tarun were arrested on Monday.

The complainant Rajesh, who is into real estate business, was allegedly assaulted from behind with an iron hammer on June 18.

Based on the complaint, a team from the MR Peta Police Station took up the investigation and after a painstaking inquiry they zeroed in on Pramod and Tarun.

The police said that both Pramod and Tarun had confessed to the crime and also had said that they were engaged by the sisters, to attack the complainant, as there was some dispute over financial and land matters.

A senior police officials also informed The Hindu that cases for attempt to murder were also booked against the husband of the magistrate, as it was he who had aided the accused with logistic support.

According to the police, the complainant was a known associate of the magistrate and her sister.

Both the sisters and the husband of the magistrate are said to be absconding and the police have launched hunt for them. Further investigation is on.