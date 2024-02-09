Cascading skill ecosystem established in Andhra Pradesh, says Finance Minister

February 09, 2024 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) and APAC News Network jointly organised a National Skill Conclave- 2024 at a hotel here on Friday.

The State Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath inaugurated the conclave.

6 MoUs signed

The State government has signed six MoUs with Arizona State University and Thunderbird Global Management, TrustedJobs, Tatvik Ayurveda, Trained Nurses Association of India, GUVI Greek Network Private Limited, and RCPSDC (Rubber, Chemical and Petrochemical Skill Development Council).

Thirteen awards in various categories were also given to KIA India Pvt Ltd., Wadhwani Foundation, Schneider Electric among others.

Mr. Rajendranath said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is giving top priority to providing education and skill knowledge to people. If the right skill knowledge is provided at a right time of the education, the employment opportunities will be better. The government is committed to taking all measures to bridge the gap between industry requirements and the skills of the workforce.

“I hope this conclave created a platform to bring together government, industry leaders and academics to create needs of skill development in the Industry 4.0 era. Based on the best practices in countries like South Korea and Germany, a cascading skill ecosystem has been established in Andhra Pradesh to meet the skilled human resource needs of the State, nation and the world,” Mr. Rajendranath said.

He later unveiled the logo of APSSDC named ‘Bhavitha’ and newsletter named ‘newSKILL’.

The APSSDC chairman K. Ajay Reddy said that the APSSDC will learn new things from this conclave which covered discussions on strategies, collaborations, sharing of industry insights and innovative technologies to improve skill development programmes further.

The State Skill Development & Training department Principal Secretary S. Suresh Kumar said, “Skilling for Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is not just about providing employment, it is an opportunity to change lives. The government brought a remarkable transformation in the skill ecosystem.”

APSSDC MD and CEO V. Vinod Kumar said that 194 participants from industry, educational institutions and government made the conclave a successful event.

Maharashtra State Skills University founder Vice-Chancellor Apoorva Palkar and Visakhapatnam City Police Commissioner A. Ravi Shankar spoke.

Ms. Palkar said that 2.7 lakh jobs were provided through their Skills University in Maharashtra in a year.

Mr. Ravi Shankar said, “Skill development of police personnel in combating modern crimes, especially cybercrime is much needed. We are ready to work APSSDC to enhance the skills of police personnel.”

Panel discussions were held on the themes – Skill development efforts by governments in collaboration with industry; The evolution of the talent market – the changing equation of demand supply management in the digital age; Unlocking the Future Talent World: Changing the Perspective of HR, Transforming the education ecosystem to address the challenges of industry-ready students – The role of a skills university.

