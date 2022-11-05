Carts to dish out egg delicacies to food lovers and jobs to youth in Vizag

NECC Central Committee member B. Rama Rao addressing the media in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGMENT

In an attempt to generate employment, the National Egg Coordination Committee (NECC), Visakhapatnam Zone, has decided to launch an ‘Egg Cart’ scheme, as part of which food trucks will sell a wide varieties of delicacies made from egg.

NECC Central Committee member Bharanikana Rama Rao told the media on Saturday that the scheme was aimed at providing protein-rich options to people and generating employment. The food trucks would dish out delicacies such as biryani, noodles, cutlets and keema made from eggs, apart from egg cool drinks and egg sweets.

“In the first phase, the NECC will bear the cost of vehicle, lights, battery, stoves, utensils and four chairs worth ₹1 lakh per cart and provide it to interested unemployed youth. Later, the beneficiary will be provided bank loans. The beneficiary can set up his cart at a location of his choice. We are coordinating with the GVMC officials for the needed support,” he said.

Mr. Rama Rao said that their target is to introduce 100 ‘Egg Carts’ in the city by the first week of January 2023, which would provide employment to 100 youth. “Seven carts will be launched on November 6, marking the 87th birth anniversary of NECC founder chairman BV Rao,” he said, adding that the NECC was planning an ‘Egg Mela’, with the participation of 100 such carts.

Distribution of free eggs

NECC Visakhapatnam Zone Chairman T. Uday Bhaskar said that the NECC would distribute eggs free of cost at government hospitals including the King George Hospital (KGH) and TB Hospital on November 6 (Sunday).

Eggs will also be distributed near the Mahatma Gandhi statue near the GVMC administrative building at 9 a.m. Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari will take part in the programme as the chief guest, he said.

APPF North Andhra region president B. Sainadh Rao, NECC zonal vice-chairman N. Ramakrishna Reddy were present on the occasion.