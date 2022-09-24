A massive fire erupted and a few cars in a shed were gutted at Sheela Nagar here on Saturday night. Thick smoke engulfed the area due to the fire creating panic among the locals. However, there were no injuries as none was present in the locality. Fire tenders and Gajuwaka Police have rushed to the spot and were dousing the fire when last reports came in.
Cars gutted in fire in Visakhapatnam
