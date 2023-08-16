Carrying Tricolours, hundreds walk along with Naidu on Beach Road in Vizag

August 16, 2023 09:06 am | Updated 09:07 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Hundreds of people took part in the 4 km walk organised by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on the Beach Road as part of the Independence Day celebrations on August 15 (Tuesday).

Holding the national flag, TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu, along with his party leaders, led the walk in which hundreds of youth and TDP supporters from the Uttarandhra region took part.

The 4 km walk began after the TDP chief paid floral tributes to the NTR statue at R.K Beach and culminated at the Park Hotel Junction. Former MLAs Palla Srinivasa Rao, Bandaru Satyanarayana, Ganta Srinivasa Rao, members of TDP Mahila wing and other leaders accompanied him.

Being a holiday, Beach Road was packed with visitors who were seen waving their hands to the former Chief Minister. Many TDP supporters tried to take selfies with Mr. Naidu.

TDP Polit Bureau member and party women’s wing president V. Anitha said that around two decades ago when Mr. Naidu released a document on ‘Vision-2020’, many leaders of the opposition parties had made fun of him. “But, Mr. Naidu’s vision for Hyderabad is a reality now. The ‘Vision 2047’ document will be a guide for the party workers,” she said.

Some TDP leaders said that the programme was organised keeping the youth of the State in view. They said that TDP supporters from Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, East Godavari, Anakapalli regions arrived in the city to express their support to Mr. Naidu.

Meanwhile, traffic snarls were reported due to the diversion imposed along Beach Road. Traffic police personnel had a hard time in regulating the vehicles and the crowd.