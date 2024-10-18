ADVERTISEMENT

Carrying of woman, baby in doli: revenue officials visit hilltop tribal village in Anakapalli district

Published - October 18, 2024 08:38 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Locals urge officials to provide proper road to their village

The Hindu Bureau

Revenue officials trekking to Pitrigadda hamlet on Friday to enquire into the carrying of a woman and her newborn baby in a doli, in Anakapalli district. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Narsipatnam RDO, Deputy Tahsildar and Panchayat officials visited Pitrigadda hilltop tribal village of Rolugunta mandal in Anakapalli district, on the directions of the Anakapalli Collector, on Friday. The officials had to walk for 2 km and travel for another 4 km on motorcycles to reach the village.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tribal woman, baby carried in ‘doli’ to hospital in A.P.’s Anakapalli district

It may be recalled that Killo Devi(29), a tribal woman of Pitrigadda hilltop village of Rolugunta mandal in Anakapalli district, who delivered a baby at her home on the intervening night of October 16/17, had to be shifted in a ‘doli’ along with her baby for 6 km to reach the nearest road point for onward transport to the Butchammapeta PHC for medical care on Thursday morning. Devi’s husband K. Ramesh and another relative K. Raju carried the doli.

The RDO made inquiries on the issue in the village and later spoke to the woman’s husband Ramesh at the Butchammapeta PHC. Mr. Ramesh informed the RDO that lack of proper road to their village has forced them to carry his wife and the new born baby in the ‘doli’ for 6 km.

ADVERTISEMENT

The RDO said that he would take the issue to the notice of the higher officials. The villagers alleged that funds sanctioned for construction of the road were misused and wrong entries were made in the records in the past due to which they were suffering. They appealed to the officials to provide proper road to their village without further delay.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Narsipatnam RDO V.V. Ramana, Deputy Tahsildar Sankar Rao and Revenue Inspector P. Rammurthy were among those who visited the village.

CPI(M) district secretariat member Govinda Rao apprised the Revenue officials of the woes of the tribal people.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US