Carrying of woman, baby in doli: revenue officials visit hilltop tribal village in Anakapalli district

Narsipatnam RDO, Deputy Tahsildar and Panchayat officials visited Pitrigadda hilltop tribal village of Rolugunta mandal in Anakapalli district, on the directions of the Anakapalli Collector, on Friday. The officials had to walk for 2 km and travel for another 4 km on motorcycles to reach the village.

It may be recalled that Killo Devi(29), a tribal woman of Pitrigadda hilltop village of Rolugunta mandal in Anakapalli district, who delivered a baby at her home on the intervening night of October 16/17, had to be shifted in a ‘doli’ along with her baby for 6 km to reach the nearest road point for onward transport to the Butchammapeta PHC for medical care on Thursday morning. Devi’s husband K. Ramesh and another relative K. Raju carried the doli.

The RDO made inquiries on the issue in the village and later spoke to the woman’s husband Ramesh at the Butchammapeta PHC. Mr. Ramesh informed the RDO that lack of proper road to their village has forced them to carry his wife and the new born baby in the ‘doli’ for 6 km.

The RDO said that he would take the issue to the notice of the higher officials. The villagers alleged that funds sanctioned for construction of the road were misused and wrong entries were made in the records in the past due to which they were suffering. They appealed to the officials to provide proper road to their village without further delay.

Narsipatnam RDO V.V. Ramana, Deputy Tahsildar Sankar Rao and Revenue Inspector P. Rammurthy were among those who visited the village.

CPI(M) district secretariat member Govinda Rao apprised the Revenue officials of the woes of the tribal people.