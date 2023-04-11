ADVERTISEMENT

Cargo operations will resume in Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada airports soon, says GVL

April 11, 2023 10:44 pm | Updated 10:44 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao has said the cargo operations will be resumed in Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada airports very soon.

Mr. Narasimha Rao enquired from the exporters and Visakhapatnam airport authorities about the reasons for the stoppage of cargo operations. He was told that the situation has arisen due to the new regulations for enhanced security, laid down by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), a Central government organisation overseeing security of all airline operations.

Mr. Narasimha Rao took up the matter with the DG-BCAS and DG-Airport Authority Cargo Logistics and asked them to immediately resolve this issue at all airports in Andhra Pradesh.

On the initiatives of Mr. Nararasimha Rao, a decision has now been taken by the higher authorities to restore cargo services in Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada through IndiGo Airlines. This became possible because of the special permissions granted by BCAS.

Mr. Narasimha Rao said that he would make all out efforts to ensure that the problems of traders and exporters are resolved.

