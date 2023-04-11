HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cargo operations will resume in Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada airports soon, says GVL

April 11, 2023 10:44 pm | Updated 10:44 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao has said the cargo operations will be resumed in Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada airports very soon.

Mr. Narasimha Rao enquired from the exporters and Visakhapatnam airport authorities about the reasons for the stoppage of cargo operations. He was told that the situation has arisen due to the new regulations for enhanced security, laid down by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), a Central government organisation overseeing security of all airline operations.

Mr. Narasimha Rao took up the matter with the DG-BCAS and DG-Airport Authority Cargo Logistics and asked them to immediately resolve this issue at all airports in Andhra Pradesh.

On the initiatives of Mr. Nararasimha Rao, a decision has now been taken by the higher authorities to restore cargo services in Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada through IndiGo Airlines. This became possible because of the special permissions granted by BCAS.

Mr. Narasimha Rao said that he would make all out efforts to ensure that the problems of traders and exporters are resolved.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.