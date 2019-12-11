‘Careers in Management’ seminars from tomorrow

The Hindu Future India Club (FIC) and KL B-School are jointly organising seminars for engineering students across the state, with the central theme on ‘Careers in Management Sector’.

As part of these seminars, industry experts and academicians would interact with students of various engineering colleges and educate them on a wide range of career opportunities available in the field of management and also the importance and benefits of pursuing management education at PG level after an engineering degree.

Through these seminars, students will be sensitised on how to choose a management course, identify the institution and career planning after completion the course.

Business quiz

To make these sessions more engaging, there will a business quiz with about five questions and the winners will be awarded.

The inaugural of these seminars will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday at Dr. L. Bullayya Engineering College for Women.

A. Ravi Shankar, CEO of Elitelogix Exim Agency (India) Private Limited, will address the students. An IIM alumnus, Mr. Ravi Shankar is an entrepreneur from Visakhapatnam. Subsequently, these seminars will be held at various engineering and undergraduate colleges in the city over a period of one month.