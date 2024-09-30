GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CARE Hospitals organises get-together programme for patients in Visakhapatnam

Published - September 30, 2024 09:07 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

CARE Hospitals, Visakhapatnam, organised an innovative get-together programme for its patients called ‘CARE Connect’. This patient-centric initiative aimed at fostering a sense of community and camaraderie among Heart Treatment Patients and the medical team. The event provided a platform to relive the nostalgia of the recovered patients who are invited with their family members as guests to engage socially with the treating doctors, nurses and staff and share their personal experiences.

Under the leadership of HCOO of the CARE Hospitals Visakhapatnam facility Mayukh Chaudhuri, the CARE Connect programme has set a new benchmark for patient engagement and support. Clinical Director Venkateswara Rao Chaganti, Senior Interventional Cardiologist and Clinical Director P.V.V.N.M. Kumar and Consultant Interventional Cardiologist Electrophysiologist Rakesh Dubba were present.

The CARE Connect Programme plays a vital role in raising awareness about post PTCA treatment, leading to remarkable improvements in the quality of life for patients and their families, according to a statement issued by the hospital.

The event successfully created an atmosphere of positivity and optimism. The guests shared their newfound zest for life and how comfortable they felt in their daily routines after their transplants. The doctors provided a positive outlook on the transplantation process, shedding light on the remarkable improvements experienced by patients’ post-transplantation.

