Care centres opened for children of COVID patients

11 die, 1,927 new infections reported in 24 hours

The District Women and Child Welfare Department has opened two care centres – one for girls and one for boys – for the children of people who tested positive for the virus, and have none to take care of them as their parents are hospitalised or in home isolation.

District Child Protection Officer B.A. Satyanarayana said the children would be handed over to their parents after they recover. “In the uneventful case of the parents’ death, the government would take care of the children. For details, dial toll-free numbers 181 or 1098.

The district recorded 1,927 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally to 91,732. With the new numbers, the number of active cases has gone up to 15,873.

The district also recorded 11 deaths for the second consecutive day, taking the total toll to 666.

As many as 2,246 persons were discharged on their revovery from the infection in the last 24 hours, taking the total count to 75,193. In the last four days, the district has recorded more than 8,000 infections and 40 deaths.