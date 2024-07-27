Caravan tourism project back on track in Visakhapatnam

The caravan tourism project gets back on the track and efforts are on to speed it up. Apart from identifying suitable places to set up caravan parks at different places, coordination meetings are also being scheduled between tourism, travel associations, transport and other departments involved in the project next week.

The Tourism Department has already entered into an MoU with the Tours & Travels Association. While the travel associations will provide caravan vehicles, the Tourism Department as part of the revenue-sharing basis will provide infrastructure and facilities for the tourists.

In this regard, the Tourism Department authorities are in the process of identifying three to four scenic spots to set up caravan parks, where the tourists in caravan can park their vehicles, cook and rest. Two places – one on a hill (Hill view Caravan Park) and another beach side (Sea Caravan Park) are being identified along the Tenneti Park to Bheemunipatnam stretch. Another view point near Anjoda in Araku Valley is also being earmarked to develop as the caravan park.

“Caravan tourism is very popular in foreign countries. Kerala was the first State in India to start such tourism initiative. The vehicle itself will have all such amenities right from toilets, kitchen, beds and TV,” said Regional Director of Tourism Department Srinivasa Pani.

He said that as of now, some permissions are yet to be received from the Transport Department regarding the vehicle design, stretch permissions etc.

“A coordination meeting is likely to be conducted next week to discuss the progress of the project,” he added.

Floating restaurant

Meanwhile, some of the pending tourism projects are also likely to be speeded up. District Collector Harendhira Prasad took part in a review meeting to discuss about the progress of the existing projects. Among them include floating restaurant in abandoned Bangladesh ship MV Maa near Tenneti Park.

The authorities have informed about the permissions pending from the Forest Department and Coastal Regulatory Zone (CRZ) authorities. The Tourism Department authorities have also sought to revive 40-seat ‘Visakha Boating’ project near dry dock at the fishing harbour.

Water sports activities are likely to be improved at Rushikonda. At present, 2+1 speed boats are being run on the beach. The authorities are mulling to have five/six-seater speed boats.