ADVERTISEMENT

Caramel Mayor James Brainard visits Visakhapatnam

November 08, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

He lauds GVMC officials maintaining greenery across the city

The Hindu Bureau

Mayor of Caramel, Indiana State, USA, James Brainard taking a selfie at Kailasagiri in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Mayor of Caramel, Indiana State, USA, Jamesh Brainard, visited Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

During July this year, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has entered into an MoU with Carmel to exchange knowledge and cultural values. This was the first official visit of Mr. Brainard to Vizag.

During his visit, he took part in a meeting organised by the Vizagapatam Chamber of Commerce and Industry. President M. Sudarshan Swamy gave a presentation on the history of the organisation.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking during the meeting, Mr. Brainard said that Caramel city has about one lakh population in which 10% are Indians. He said that the city gives lot of priority to protection of environment. He said that the city has good walking and cycling tracks, while traffic rules are strictly followed. He asaid that Caramel reports least road accident death rate in a year compared to other cities in USA. He also added that every year, they spend 2% of total revenue to arts and culture in Caramel.

Later, Mr Brainard visited Kailasagiri, Telugu Museum, Indoor Sports Arena at MVP Colony and Kurusura Submarine Museum on the Beach Road. He appreciated the GVMC authorities for maintaining greenery across the city.

Officials from GVMC and Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) accompanied him.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US