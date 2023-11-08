HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Caramel Mayor James Brainard visits Visakhapatnam

He lauds GVMC officials maintaining greenery across the city

November 08, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Mayor of Caramel, Indiana State, USA, James Brainard taking a selfie at Kailasagiri in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

Mayor of Caramel, Indiana State, USA, James Brainard taking a selfie at Kailasagiri in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Mayor of Caramel, Indiana State, USA, Jamesh Brainard, visited Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

During July this year, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has entered into an MoU with Carmel to exchange knowledge and cultural values. This was the first official visit of Mr. Brainard to Vizag.

During his visit, he took part in a meeting organised by the Vizagapatam Chamber of Commerce and Industry. President M. Sudarshan Swamy gave a presentation on the history of the organisation.

Speaking during the meeting, Mr. Brainard said that Caramel city has about one lakh population in which 10% are Indians. He said that the city gives lot of priority to protection of environment. He said that the city has good walking and cycling tracks, while traffic rules are strictly followed. He asaid that Caramel reports least road accident death rate in a year compared to other cities in USA. He also added that every year, they spend 2% of total revenue to arts and culture in Caramel.

Later, Mr Brainard visited Kailasagiri, Telugu Museum, Indoor Sports Arena at MVP Colony and Kurusura Submarine Museum on the Beach Road. He appreciated the GVMC authorities for maintaining greenery across the city.

Officials from GVMC and Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) accompanied him.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.