Caramel Mayor James Brainard visits Visakhapatnam

November 08, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Mayor of Caramel, Indiana State, USA, Jamesh Brainard, visited Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

During July this year, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has entered into an MoU with Carmel to exchange knowledge and cultural values. This was the first official visit of Mr. Brainard to Vizag.

During his visit, he took part in a meeting organised by the Vizagapatam Chamber of Commerce and Industry. President M. Sudarshan Swamy gave a presentation on the history of the organisation.

Speaking during the meeting, Mr. Brainard said that Caramel city has about one lakh population in which 10% are Indians. He said that the city gives lot of priority to protection of environment. He said that the city has good walking and cycling tracks, while traffic rules are strictly followed. He asaid that Caramel reports least road accident death rate in a year compared to other cities in USA. He also added that every year, they spend 2% of total revenue to arts and culture in Caramel.

Later, Mr Brainard visited Kailasagiri, Telugu Museum, Indoor Sports Arena at MVP Colony and Kurusura Submarine Museum on the Beach Road. He appreciated the GVMC authorities for maintaining greenery across the city.

Officials from GVMC and Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) accompanied him.