Capacity building programme for DRDO scientists gets under way at IIM-Visakhapatnam

March 21, 2023 11:18 pm | Updated 11:18 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A five-day capacity building programme on ‘General Management’ for Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Scientists D and E began at the Indian Institute of Management-Visakhapatnam (IIM-V) A.U. campus on Tuesday.

P.V.S. Ganesh Kumar, Outstanding Scientist from the NSTL, who participated as the chief guest at the inaugural session, emphasised on the need for acquiring general management skills as the mid-level scientists gear up for leadership roles in future.

He said that it is pertinent for scientists to study functional management topics like communication skills, managing conflicts, inculcating innovative culture, delays in project management, quality function deployment and other related topics

Programme Directors B. Srirangacharyulu and Deepika Gupta welcomed the participants and briefed them about the journey of the institute and about the training modules and the programme outcome.

