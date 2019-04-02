Candidates skip electioneering in afternoon as mercury level rises

Braving the heat: Wearing caps, party workers campaigning on a hot afternoon in Visakhapatnam on Monday.

VISAKHAPATNAM

02 April 2019 00:38 IST

Daily wagers demand ₹700 for campaigning during the day

With the campaigning for the General and Assembly elections gaining pace, MLA and MP contestants from various parties are leaving no stone unturned to impress the voters. However, several candidates in the city are reportedly skipping electioneering during the afternoon due to the hot weather.

Day temperatures in Visakhapatnam have been hovering around 35°C for the past two weeks. The sweltering heat is not only forcing people to stay indoors, but is deterring politicians and party workers from campaigning during this time.

Many MLA candidates from West, North, Gajuwaka and other segments, as well as several MP candidates, are reportedly avoiding campaigns between 10am to 3pm.

Advertising

Advertising

Candidates are now beginning their campaigns early in the day at 6am, where they interact with morning walkers and employees leaving for their jobs.

Parks, Rythu Bazars, and grounds are usually preferred areas where campaigns are being organised by the politicians from 6am to 8am. The next schedule begins at 4pm after a visit to a temple, followed by meetings and rallies.

Costly proposition

“Campaigning after 11 a.m. cannot go on for a long time due to the hot weather. Even party workers and followers coming to take part in rallies or roadshows are wilting in the heat and are making a quick exit,” said a party worker, who has been handling the election campaigns of an MLA candidate in the city.

“Daily wagers are demanding additional pay in the morning as compared to the evening. If it is in the evening, they are paid ₹400, but in the morning, they demand ₹700 per head. Moreover, there are additional expenses such as water packets and cool drinks,” another party worker said.

Tailored campaigns

Some politicians said that the campaign schedule is tailored separately to each constituency and the demographic profile of the voters. In some constituencies, especially semi-urban, slum and rural areas. voters need to be met in the morning.

“If it’s a posh locality, where apartment culture is predominant, then there is no need to visit in the morning, as many will not be present. In such places, the candidates interact with morning walkers and then in the evening or take part in community, residential meetings, followed by ward-wise campaigning,” said a party worker from North Constituency.