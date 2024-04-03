April 03, 2024 07:29 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

With only two weeks to go for nominations for elections and the final list of candidates being confirmed by all the political parties, the candidates have accelerated the poll campaign in the combined Visakhapatnam district. Unlike the last two weeks, the candidates are out campaigning every day, even ignoring the scorching heat.

Early start

In order to reach every voter, the candidates are coming up with a fixed schedule to cover all classes of people. Most of the aspirants have been starting their campaigns from 6 a.m. or even earlier to reach the senior citizens during their morning walks or youth playing cricket in the grounds and the general public at rythu bazaars, vegetable markets, fishing harbour and daily markets.

After taking a brief break, the candidates begin door-to-door campaigns and ward visits in all the constituencies.

The leaders are also attending various functions like marriages, death ceremonies and community events, where they are seen interacting with voters during lunches or dinners.

In the evening, when temperatures are slightly lower, road shows are being taken up in various constituencies.

Recently, candidates from various constituencies have attended the ‘Iftar’ party hosted by the Muslims in various areas here in the city.

To attract youth, candidates are roping in the ‘Dhol’ players and DJs for road shows and door-to-door campaigns.

Family members’s support

Apart from the candidates, their family members are also actively participating in the canvassing programmes. The spouse of Visakhapatnam East MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu, family members of YSRCP West Constituency candidate Adari Anand and North Constituency BJP candidate P. Vishnu Kumar Raju have also stepped in to get support for their kin in the wards.

Meanwhile, Visakhapatnam MP candidates M. Sribharat of the TDP and Botcha Jhansi Lakshmi of the YSRCP are seen leaving no stone unturned to reach the voters. The two leaders have been extensively touring various constituencies, right from S. Kota to Visakhapatnam South, and involving their MLA candidates to seek votes, apart from organising interaction programmes.

Similarly, BJP MP candidate from Anakapalli, C.M. Ramesh, whose name was recently announced by the party leadership, is on a whirlwind tour in the Anakapalli district since March 29. He has been actively taking part in road shows and public meetings involving the three alliance party leaders in all constituencies.

Former Minister and Narsipatnam MLA candidate Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu and other senior leaders are actively pitching in to ensure Mr. Ramesh’s victory in the elections. To date, Mr. Ramesh has campaigned in Payakaraopeta, Narsipatnam, Anakapalli, and Pendurthi and is currently participating in a meeting at Yelamanchali.

A few days ago, YSRCP Anakapalli MP candidate and Deputy Chief Minister Budi Mutyala Naidu introduced his daughter Anuradha, who was announced as the YSRCP’s Madugula Assembly constituency candidate, to the cadre in a massive public meeting. Both of them are now engaged in political campaigns at various places.

The JSP cadre is also enthusiastically awaiting the three-day ‘Varahi Yatra’ by their party president, K. Pawan Kalyan, which is about to enter the Anakapalli district on Friday, April 5.

The alliance parties have already made all arrangements for the event. However, close sources from JSP said that the programme is likely to be rescheduled, as Mr. Pawan Kalyan fell ill and flew to Hyderabad on Wednesday.