Cancer screening tests under Paderu division from August 19

Published - August 19, 2024 12:09 am IST - PADERU

The Hindu Bureau

District Collector A.S. Dinesh Kumar said that cancer screening tests will be conducted under Paderu division for people over 35 years of age for a period of five days starting August 19. In a release on Sunday, Mr. Dinesh Kumar said that tests will be conducted for three types of cancers. On August 19, the tests will be conducted at Araku Area Hospital and on August 20 and 21, tests will be conducted at Paderu Government Hospital. On August 22 and 23, tests will be conducted at Korukonda PHC, Chintapalli and Chintapalli Area Hospital respectively. Initially, the screening will be conducted for government employees and their family members along with people of above 35 years of age. People should utilise the opportunity, he said.

