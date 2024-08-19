GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cancer screening tests under Paderu division from August 19

Published - August 19, 2024 12:09 am IST - PADERU

The Hindu Bureau

District Collector A.S. Dinesh Kumar said that cancer screening tests will be conducted under Paderu division for people over 35 years of age for a period of five days starting August 19. In a release on Sunday, Mr. Dinesh Kumar said that tests will be conducted for three types of cancers. On August 19, the tests will be conducted at Araku Area Hospital and on August 20 and 21, tests will be conducted at Paderu Government Hospital. On August 22 and 23, tests will be conducted at Korukonda PHC, Chintapalli and Chintapalli Area Hospital respectively. Initially, the screening will be conducted for government employees and their family members along with people of above 35 years of age. People should utilise the opportunity, he said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.