Cancer institute opened at Arilova

Union Minister of Civil Aviation Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu inaugurated the new 100-bed Cancer Institute of Medicover Hospitals at Arilova, here on Friday. State Minister of Health Y. Satya Kumar Yadav was also present..

This new cancer institute, part of multinational hospital chain Medicover Hospitals’ expanding network of 24 hospitals in India, offers advanced medical services such as bone marrow transplants, 4D PET-CT scans, elekta versa radiation therapy, image-guided brachytherapy, and robotic surgery.

Equipped with multiple ICU beds and advanced operating theatres, the hospital aims to provide world-class, affordable cancer care, said G. Anil Krishna, chairman and managing director of Medicover Hospitals India.

