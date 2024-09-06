ADVERTISEMENT

Cancer institute opened at Arilova

Updated - September 06, 2024 07:38 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister of Civil Aviation Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu inaugurated the new 100-bed Cancer Institute of Medicover Hospitals at Arilova, here on Friday. State Minister of Health Y. Satya Kumar Yadav was also present..

This new cancer institute, part of multinational hospital chain Medicover Hospitals’ expanding network of 24 hospitals in India, offers advanced medical services such as bone marrow transplants, 4D PET-CT scans, elekta versa radiation therapy, image-guided brachytherapy, and robotic surgery.

Equipped with multiple ICU beds and advanced operating theatres, the hospital aims to provide world-class, affordable cancer care, said G. Anil Krishna, chairman and managing director of Medicover Hospitals India.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US