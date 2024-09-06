GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cancer institute opened at Arilova

Updated - September 06, 2024 07:38 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister of Civil Aviation Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu inaugurated the new 100-bed Cancer Institute of Medicover Hospitals at Arilova, here on Friday. State Minister of Health Y. Satya Kumar Yadav was also present..

This new cancer institute, part of multinational hospital chain Medicover Hospitals’ expanding network of 24 hospitals in India, offers advanced medical services such as bone marrow transplants, 4D PET-CT scans, elekta versa radiation therapy, image-guided brachytherapy, and robotic surgery.

Equipped with multiple ICU beds and advanced operating theatres, the hospital aims to provide world-class, affordable cancer care, said G. Anil Krishna, chairman and managing director of Medicover Hospitals India.

Published - September 06, 2024 07:37 pm IST

Related Topics

Visakhapatnam / Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.