ADVERTISEMENT

Cancer awareness campaign run organised in Visakhapatnam

February 05, 2024 10:06 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

As part of World Cancer Day, INS Eksila organised a cancer awareness campaign run in association with the Oncology Department of Queen’s NRI Hospital, Visakhapatnam, with emphasis on the theme `Close The Care Gap’, according to a release here on Monday.

The run, flagged off by Commodore Ashutosh Bhat of INS Eksila, witnessed the participation of over 400 naval sailors, DSC personnel, defence civilians and their family, the release added.

At an another event, as many as 30 Sea Cadet Corps visited the INS Dega on the Eastern Naval Command base, here on Monday. The cadets explored and witnessed the demonstration of defence chopper Chetak, captivating aircraft display and firefighting, the release added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US