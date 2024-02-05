Cancer awareness campaign run organised in Visakhapatnam

February 05, 2024 10:06 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

As part of World Cancer Day, INS Eksila organised a cancer awareness campaign run in association with the Oncology Department of Queen’s NRI Hospital, Visakhapatnam, with emphasis on the theme `Close The Care Gap’, according to a release here on Monday.

The run, flagged off by Commodore Ashutosh Bhat of INS Eksila, witnessed the participation of over 400 naval sailors, DSC personnel, defence civilians and their family, the release added.

At an another event, as many as 30 Sea Cadet Corps visited the INS Dega on the Eastern Naval Command base, here on Monday. The cadets explored and witnessed the demonstration of defence chopper Chetak, captivating aircraft display and firefighting, the release added.