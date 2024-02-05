GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cancer awareness campaign run organised in Visakhapatnam

February 05, 2024 10:06 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

As part of World Cancer Day, INS Eksila organised a cancer awareness campaign run in association with the Oncology Department of Queen’s NRI Hospital, Visakhapatnam, with emphasis on the theme `Close The Care Gap’, according to a release here on Monday.

The run, flagged off by Commodore Ashutosh Bhat of INS Eksila, witnessed the participation of over 400 naval sailors, DSC personnel, defence civilians and their family, the release added.

At an another event, as many as 30 Sea Cadet Corps visited the INS Dega on the Eastern Naval Command base, here on Monday. The cadets explored and witnessed the demonstration of defence chopper Chetak, captivating aircraft display and firefighting, the release added.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.