Cancellation of mining lease demanded

The district committee of Communist Party of India-Marxist has appealed to the Collector to stop the mining activity and cancel the leases given to two private companies in the catchment area of Kalyanalova Reservoir of Ravikamatham mandal in the district.

In a letter e-mailed to the Collector on Saturday, CPI(M) district committee secretary K. Lokanadham alleged that the two companies – M/s Stone Plus and BVL Granites – had obtained the licences by making false claims that there were no villages in and around one km of the mining area. The two hills – Salamma and Challagondamma – are part of the reservoir’s catchment area and Ajayapuram, tribal village is just a stone’s throw away from the area.

There was every possibility of damage to both life and property due to blasting and heavy dust pollution. The mining will affect the water flow into the reservoir and over a period of time the dam itself would be rendered waste. Mining will affect irrigation in thousands of acres and there is a risk of damage to life and property due to blasting and heavy dust pollution.

Mr. Lokanadham also appealed to the Collector to initiate action against the revenue officials who colluded with the vested interests and gave false information in the DPR.

He noted that Kalyanalova Dam is the first medium irrigation project in the district. It was built on the Sarada River in Cheemmalapadu panchayat. It has been serving the people in general and farmers, in particular, since 1978. Nine gram panchayats and 12 habitations are part of project’s command area. The project provides irrigation water to more than 10,000 acres and also drinking water to hundreds of villages in and around the reservoir area.

The upstream is surrounded by hills with dense green forest. It is a tourist spot and draws scores of people during the ‘Karteeka masam’ (picnic season).