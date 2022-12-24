ADVERTISEMENT

Cancel approval granted to Adani firm, demands CPI(M)

December 24, 2022 08:01 am | Updated 08:03 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

In the last 10 years, companies of the Adani Group were allotted 2.5 lakh acres of land by the governments but it failed to start any companies so far, he alleged.

The Hindu Bureau

CPI(M) State secretary V. Srinivasa Rao demanded cancellation to the approvals given to Adani Group for setting up a hydroelectric power project | File Photo | Photo Credit: The Hindu

CPI(M) State secretary V. Srinivasa Rao has demanded that the Central and State governments should cancel the approvals given to Adani Group for setting up a hydroelectric power project in the Agency area.

Addressing a media conference at Paderu in ASR district on Friday, Mr. Srinivasa Rao warned that the Central and State governments would have to face the wrath of the tribal people if the approvals given to the Adani Group for the setting up of the project in the Agency area was not cancelled. He said that the approvals were given in violation of the Fifth Schedule of the Constitution.

He said that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government has allocated 75,000 acres of land to Adani Green Energy in the State. This includes 15,000 acres in the forest areas. In the last 10 years, companies of the Adani Group were allotted 2.5 lakh acres of land by the governments but the Adani Group has failed to start any companies so far, he alleged.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US