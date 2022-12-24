Cancel approval granted to Adani firm, demands CPI(M)

December 24, 2022 08:01 am | Updated 08:01 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

CPI(M) State secretary V. Srinivasa Rao has demanded that the Central and State governments should cancel the approvals given to Adani Group for setting up a hydroelectric power project in the Agency area.

Addressing a media conference at Paderu in ASR district on Friday, Mr. Srinivasa Rao warned that the Central and State governments would have to face the wrath of the tribal people if the approvals given to the Adani Group for the setting up of the project in the Agency area was not cancelled. He said that the approvals were given in violation of the Fifth Schedule of the Constitution.

He said that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government has allocated 75,000 acres of land to Adani Green Energy in the State. This includes 15,000 acres in the forest areas. In the last 10 years, companies of the Adani Group were allotted 2.5 lakh acres of land by the governments but the Adani Group has failed to start any companies so far, he alleged.