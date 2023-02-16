ADVERTISEMENT

Canara Bank holds MSME customer outreach meet

February 16, 2023 09:25 am | Updated 09:25 am IST - Visakhapatnam

Canara Bank general manager K. Kalyani chaired the programme

The Hindu Bureau

Image used for representative purpose. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

Canara Bank, Visakhapatnam has organised an MSME Customer Outreach programme at its Regional Office at Siripuram on Wednesday.

Visakhapatnam District Industry Centre general manager Ch. Ganapathi addressed the bank managers and customers on the importance of the MSME sector, various schemes and subsidies being offered by the State and Central governments. He also discussed the practical issues and constraints of MSME lending.

Canara Bank general manager K. Kalyani chaired the programme, which also included the customer interaction and distribution of sanction letters to the beneficiaries of various schemes.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Bank officials Ch. Vinay Achary and G.V. Narasimha Rao participated.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US